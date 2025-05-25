UP’s champions and honeypreneurs win PM’s praise in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

In the 122nd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the stellar achievements of Uttar Pradesh’s athletes in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 held in Bihar.

Kadir Khan (Bareilly), Sheikh Zeeshan (Varanasi), and Tushar Chaudhary (Bijnor) earned national acclaim with record-breaking performances. The PM hailed their dedication as a source of inspiration and also praised the rise of honey entrepreneurs in the state.

During the NDA Chief Ministers’ Council meeting in New Delhi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Union Ministers and other state Chief Ministers, tuned in to the PM’s radio programme. CM Adityanath congratulated the athletes via ‘X’, describing the brilliant performances of the three players as the result of their tireless hard work, discipline and determination. He also highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s strides in honey production, calling it the ‘Madhumaya Abhiyan’ — a campaign promoting health, self-reliance, and prosperity.

Chief Minister Adityanath, while discussing the three record-breaking players of Khelo India on his X account, expressed pride in this achievement and said that the vision of ‘Khelo India’ is constantly getting stronger under the guidance of the Prime Minister. He described the brilliant performance of the trio as the result of their tireless hard work, discipline, and determination. The CM expressed gratitude to PM Modi for encouraging the sports talent of the state.

In his post, the Chief Minister referred to the Prime Minister’s remarks on Uttar Pradesh’s honey production progress as part of the ‘Madhumaya Abhiyan’. He noted that, with the support of initiatives like the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, honey production has risen by nearly 60 per cent, positioning India among the world’s top producers and exporters. The campaign, he said, is advancing the nation’s journey toward prosperity and health by promoting wellness, self-employment, and self-reliance.

Among the Uttar Pradesh athletes praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bareilly’s Qadir Khan stood out by breaking the national record twice in the 400m race, bringing pride to his school, FR Islamia Inter College, and the entire state. Varanasi’s Sheikh Zeeshan, son of an auto driver, clinched gold in triple jump with a new national record, overcoming financial challenges through sheer determination and training under Dr Manzoor Alam Ansari at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium. Meanwhile, Bijnor’s Tushar Chaudhary, son of a farmer, secured gold in weightlifting by lifting 289 kg in the 102 kg category. The remarkable achievements of these three young athletes made Khelo India 2025 unforgettable, inspiring not just Uttar Pradesh but the entire nation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has personally congratulated and encouraged all three.

In a recent X-post, Chief Minister Adityanath praised PM Modi’s remarks on ‘Operation Sindoor,’ calling it a true reflection of India’s ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ He highlighted how, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, 140 crore Indians stand united against terrorism, fully supporting the Indian Army. The CM lauded the valour of the armed forces and the success of indigenous weapons and technology in the operation, saying it echoes the spirit of a ‘self-reliant India’ worldwide. He described ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a powerful symbol of India’s resolve to end terrorism and foster nationalist pride, expressing gratitude for the PM’s inspiring address.