Upper age for ongoing recruitment of sub-inspectors of J&K Police enhanced to 30 years

The government on Wednesday in a special one-time age relaxation for aspirants in the ongoing recruitment process of sub-inspectors in the J&K Police enhanced the upper age limit to 30 years and also increased to 1200 the number of posts for recruitment.

The administration had earlier announced 800 vacancies and the number has now been enhanced to 1200.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha made the announcement on his official Twitter handle; “Following representation from various delegations, the Govt has taken a decision to provide one-time age relaxation for aspirants in the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in @JmuKmrPolice. The Upper age limit increased from 28 to 30yrs & no. of UT cadre posts was also enhanced from 800 to 1200”.

Several youth organisations had sought relaxation in age for the posts of sub-inspector so as to provide an opportunity to more unemployed persons to apply for the recruitment.