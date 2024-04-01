UP will give 80 LS seats to PM Modi: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday predicted a sweeping victory of NDA in Uttar Pradesh in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, stating that the state will present Prime Minister Narendra Modi 80 seats this time.

Addressing the Prabudha Sammelan in Bulandshahr, CM Yogi lamented the state’s tumultuous past during previous governments, alleging that they followed a ‘riot policy’, which unleashed a reign of terror in Bulandshahr.

The relentless cycle of riots, curfews, and lawlessness jeopardized the safety of both daughters and business people, tarnishing Bulandshahr’s image, he remarked.

CM Yogi contrasted the suppression of public dissent during previous governments with today’s environment of peace and tranquility in the state where common people revelled in their newfound security while criminals were feeling the heat.

The Chief Minister articulated the remarkable journey of Bulandshahr, once recognized as the birthplace of former chief minister late Kalyan Singh, on the path of development under the double engine government.

He stated: “Bulanshahr’s existence can be traced back to the Mahabharata era. It’s a land blessed by Mother Ganga and Mother Yamuna. But, the previous government’s pro-criminal policies, turned it in to a land of crime and terror.”

The Chief Minister emphasized the criticality of voting responsibly, highlighting the stark contrast between fostering hooliganism and witnessing tangible development under Modi Ji’s visionary leadership.

“Every vote wields the power to either sow chaos or foster respect for faith while bolstering livelihood prospects,” he remarked.

Reflecting on historical injustices, CM Yogi noted the centuries-old lament echoed across every village, “Holi Khele Raghubira, Awadh Me…,” juxtaposed with the poignant reality of Ram Lalla being unable to partake in Holi festivities in Ayodhya for centuries.

However, after 500 years, Ram Lalla finally rejoiced in the festivities in Ayodhya this year. This paradigm shift is a testament to the once deemed impossible now standing as a tangible reality,” he pointed out.

In acknowledging Bulandshahr’s pivotal role, the Chief Minister reflected on the oppressive reign of previous administrations, where the voices of common citizens were stifled. In those times, traders, daughters, employees, farmers, and youth lived in constant insecurity, while only a select few miscreants enjoyed safety, he asserted.

“However, a significant transformation has occurred; today, the tables have turned, with miscreants feeling the heat and the public experiencing a newfound sense of security”, he asserted.

The Chief Minister underscored, “A single vote is capable of reshaping our present reality and future destiny.”

He emphasized the importance of wielding democracy responsibly. Proper utilization can pave the way for a prosperous future, whereas misuse can lead to detrimental consequences.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to Bulandshahr, the Chief Minister acknowledged the unwavering support the BJP has garnered from the region in every election since 2017, signifying a profound trust and endorsement from its residents.

The Chief Minister highlighted the remarkable strides made by the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, which is now gaining global acclaim.

He emphasized the unexpected realization of the Ganga Expressway passing through Bulandshahr, alongside the fulfillment of the long-awaited dream of establishing a medical college in the region. Furthermore, Khurja’s renowned crockery industry has achieved international acclaim.

Prime Minister Modi’s endorsement has elevated the ODOP initiative onto the international stage, as evidenced by its presentation to the British Prime Minister during his visit to England, underscoring its significance and impact beyond national borders.

Addressing intellectuals, the Chief Minister urged collective efforts to prepare society mentally for a transformative journey. He emphasized the imperative of transcending casteism to embrace nationalism and advocated for unity and collective progress over nepotism.

Reflecting on the divisive tactics employed by previous administrations, he lamented how they sowed seeds of discord based on caste, creed, and religion, ultimately fracturing the social fabric.

Acknowledging the allure of caste-based politics, even among the well-intentioned, he underscored the enduring repercussions borne by subsequent generations as a result of these divisive strategies.

Underlining the boundless potential that Uttar Pradesh (UP) encapsulated, the Chief Minister portrayed the state as a realm of infinite opportunities.

He attributed this expansive potential to the divine blessings bestowed upon its soil by revered figures such as Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Lord Shiva, Mother Durga, and the holy rivers Ganga and Yamuna.

With fertile lands, skilled artisans, and a burgeoning youth populace, he questioned the necessity of seeking external support. Emphasizing self-reliance and pride, he asserted UP’s pivotal role in India’s development trajectory.

Highlighting the dramatic turnaround orchestrated under Modi Ji’s leadership, the Chief Minister lauded UP’s emergence as a cornerstone of the nation’s economy.

In a notable testament to this resurgence, erstwhile reluctance towards investment has now transformed into a staggering influx of Rs 10 lakh crore, with a remarkable Rs 40 thousand crore being infused into Bulandshahr alone, he informed.

CM Yogi emphasized citizens’ pivotal role during elections. He urged them to embody the spirit of Prime Minister Modi and BJP candidate Bhola Singh, actively engaging in door-to-door campaigns to garner support.

Stressing the importance of surpassing previous electoral records in Bulandshahr, he passionately appealed to all to rally behind this cause.