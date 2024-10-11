UP: Tributes paid to Ratan Tata during Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi

A large number of people gathered at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, to pay tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata during Ganga Aarti at the ghat on Thursday evening.

As devotees lit diyas and offered prayers, they commemorated Tata’s extraordinary life, legacy, and his contributions to Indian industry and philanthropy.

The atmosphere was filled with a sense of reverence and gratitude as people remembered him not only for his visionary leadership but also for his commitment to social causes.

Tata breathed his last on Wednesday night (October 9) at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He was 86.

His final rites were held on Thursday evening with full state honors at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai.

In a notable gesture, his stepmother Simone Tata and close aide Shantanu Naidu attended the ceremony.

Tata’s adopted stray dog, Goa, was also brought to pay respects.

Ratan Tata’s demise has prompted an outpouring of tributes and condolences from global leaders, celebrating his visionary leadership, philanthropic efforts, and enduring impact on international relations.

Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group and Tata Sons, passed away on October 9, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of business excellence and philanthropy.

He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

Under his leadership, Tata Group expanded globally, acquiring iconic brands like Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley. His commitment to innovation and sustainability inspired a new generation of entrepreneurs.