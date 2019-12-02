The Uttar Pradesh traffic police personnel will now wear the dark blue pants and white shirt, the uniform it wore at the time of Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party was ruling in the state.

As per senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh police department, the aim of bringing back the blue pants and white shirts is to maintain uniformity among the traffic police with other states.

Earlier before 2008, when Mayawati came in power in the state, the uniform of traffic police was all-white with a white shirt and white trousers. When Mayawati came into power, she changed the colour of trousers to blue on the grounds that white pants get dirty easily.

When the decision came, it was criticised as it resembled the uniform of Bahujan Volunteer Force (BVF), a frontal wing of BSP.

The uniform was changed when Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party came in power. They changed the colour of trousers to khaki.

It was informed by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Purnendu Singh that a consensus for the change of the colour of uniform was reached in October. Two months time was given for the preparation of the new uniform.

The new dress code was for all traffic sub-inspectors as well as traffic inspectors across the state.