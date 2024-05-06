UP Tourism Pavilion unveiled at Arabian Travel Market 2024 in Dubai

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Pavilion was inaugurated on Monday, on the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market 2024 (ATM) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Organized by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the 31st edition of ATM is set to showcase the latest innovations and offerings in global tourism from May 6 to May 9.

Officials said the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Pavilion represents a significant step in showcasing the state’s rich infrastructure and diverse tourist destinations to a global audience. With over 2,300 exhibitors and approximately 41,000 delegates from more than 165 countries in attendance, ATM 2024 promises to be a hub of networking and exploration.

Under the overarching theme of ‘Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship,’ DET aims to demonstrate Dubai’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the tourism sector. Aligned with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, the vision reinforces Dubai’s global leadership in business and leisure travel. Additionally, ATM 2024 witnessed a notable 21% rise in hotel brand participation, showcasing the industry’s resilience and adaptability.

Uttar Pradesh, known for its spiritual and cultural treasures, aims to attract tourists from the Middle East with its breathtaking landscapes and profound heritage. The state, through its pavilion, aims to showcase its diverse tourism potential, including its six Buddhist sites (Kapilvastu, Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Sravasti, Sarnath, and Sankisa), to cater to the vast community of Buddhist followers worldwide.

UP offers diverse experiences, from heritage sites to spiritual retreats, catering to travellers seeking enriching journeys.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Prateek Hira, Chairman of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), and representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Abhishek Sankrit, Secretary of the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), along with prominent travel operators from India and Uttar Pradesh, graced the occasion, reaffirming the collaborative efforts to promote tourism between India and the UAE.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Pavilion stands as a testament to the state’s commitment to fostering global partnerships and promoting its unparalleled cultural heritage on the international stage.