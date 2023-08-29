UP to soon become second-largest economy in India: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said heer on Tuesday that the state is on a trajectory to become India’s second-largest economy among all states.

The chief mnister further emphasised the UP’s ambitious journey towards industrialisation.

UP is not just progressing, it is advancing rapidly to become a revenue-surplus state,” noted the CM while addressing the National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) of FICCI here on Tuesday.

He emphasised that the once-stigmatized BIMARU image of UP is changing as the state transitions into an economic powerhouse.

The CM highlighted that Uttar Pradesh’s substantial working-age population, comprising 56% of its total demographic, fuels its economic aspirations. Key initiatives like the ‘One District One Product’ scheme, along with robust infrastructure development and the provision of essential amenities to residents, are turning UP into a burgeoning industrial hub.

Recalling his initial days in office, Yogi Adityanath remarked that the first business meeting he attended as the Chief Minister in 2017 was convened by FICCI. He expressed gratitude towards the FICCI for hosting its NECM in UP after a gap of 38 years, signalling the state’s increasingly business-friendly climate.

FICCI President, Subhrakant Panda, endorsed the Chief Minister’s vision, noting, “The development of UP under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath serves as a paradigm for other states. The unique demographic profile of UP, coupled with forward-looking initiatives such as One District One Product, has set the state on an accelerated path to becoming a premier industrial location.”

Delivering the Vote of Thanks, Dr Anish Shah, Senior Vice President of FICCI, said that Yogi Adityanath’s leadership has created an amazing transformation in the state. “Your leadership has created an amazing transformation not just in law and order, infrastructure, in ease of doing business, but also in providing hope and inspiration to everyone,” he added.

Adding to the discourse, Shailesh Pathak, Secretary General of FICCI, said, “UP is embarking on an audacious plan to achieve a one trillion economy. The transformation from ‘Uttar Pradesh’ to ‘Uttam Pradesh’ and eventually to ‘Sarvottam Pradesh’ will undoubtedly be unceasing.”

Manoj Gupta, Chair, FICCI UP State Council, underlined the economic strength of Uttar Pradesh as reflected in the longest network of expressways, the largest number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the highest proportion of the working age population and the largest consumption centre of the nation. “Uttar Pradesh saw an investment flow of 16 per cent FY23, the highest among all states,” he added.