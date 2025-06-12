UP to observe ‘Child Labour Prohibition Week’; Social security coverage rises to 64.3%, says minister

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar on Thursday announced that the state government will observe ‘Child Labour Prohibition Week’ across the state from June 12 to 19.

The campaign will culminate on June 19 in Lucknow. The week-long drive aims to reinforce the need for the complete eradication of child labour in the state. UNICEF will partner with the Uttar Pradesh government in this campaign, the minister told reporters.

Advertisement

Earlier, Rajbhar participated in a crucial session on child labour at the International Labour Conference (ILC) held in Geneva, the capital of Switzerland.

Advertisement

Minister Rajbhar shared the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in this regard and called on factory owners and the public to pledge that no child will be made to work—whether at home or in factories—on the occasion of ‘World Day Against Child Labour’.

The minister highlighted that the Atal Residential Schools established under the Yogi government serve as an exemplary model for delivering international-standard education to children of labourers. He urged the global community to adopt this innovative model from Uttar Pradesh and establish similar schools worldwide to prevent children from becoming labourers.

Rajbhar stated that inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, India has achieved remarkable global success in expanding social security coverage over the last 11 years.

The ILO has acknowledged this progress—India’s social security coverage has grown from just 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025. With over 94 crore citizens covered, India now ranks second globally in social security coverage, he added.