UP to launch QR code-based audio tours at 100 tourist hotspots

In a significant move to enhance the tourist experience and promote the state’s cultural heritage, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch an ambitious digital tourism initiative across the state.

The state’s Tourism Department is developing QR code-based audio tour portals and content at 100 major tourist destinations.

Officials said on Saturday that the initiative aims to provide domestic and international tourists with a unique, informative, and immersive journey through Uttar Pradesh’s rich history, culture, and natural beauty.

The core feature of this project is the introduction of QR code-enabled audio tours—short storytelling sessions of 5 to 7 minutes—explaining the historical and cultural significance of each location.

These audio narratives will be available in 10 regional languages—Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, English, Kannada, Odia, and Malayalam—and 5 international languages—French, Spanish, German, Japanese, and Mandarin—ensuring wide accessibility.

To ensure a premium experience, all audio stories will be voiced by professional artists, accompanied by background music and ambient soundscapes that bring each site’s history to life.

The platform will also include accessibility features such as multilingual subtitles and high-contrast text for the hearing and visually impaired.

The initiative will cover 100 iconic tourist sites across the state. These include Triveni Sangam and Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Kanak Bhawan in Ayodhya, and Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Ganga Aarti** in Varanasi.

The other spots are the Taj Mahal in Agra Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura-Vrindavan, and the Bara Imambara in Lucknow.

At these locations, weather-resistant QR codes etched on stainless steel will be installed. Tourists can scan the codes to instantly access the audio tour on their smartphones.

The QR codes will be integrated with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism website and mobile applications (Android and iOS), with an offline access option for areas with poor connectivity.

To maintain authenticity and quality, the scripts are being vetted by a panel of historians, archaeologists, and cultural experts from reputed institutions such as Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and the Archaeological Survey of India.

This will ensure that the information is not only accurate and relevant but also engaging for listeners. The initiative is a major step toward modernizing tourism in Uttar Pradesh, leveraging digital tools to make heritage more accessible, inclusive, and engaging for all.