UP to form corporation to ensure service rights for outsourcing personnel

In a major step towards protecting outsourcing personnel across Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the creation of the Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation (UPCOS), ensuring the protection of their service rights, labour entitlements, and fair remuneration.

During a meeting on Friday, the chief minister emphasized the state’s deep respect for the contributions of outsourcing personnel, recognizing their commitment to public service. He reiterated the government’s priority on ensuring their social and economic security.

Advertisement

The chief minister highlighted the prevailing challenges faced by outsourced workers, such as salary deductions, delayed payments, denial of EPF/ESI benefits, lack of transparent recruitment, and workplace harassment—and stressed the need for systemic reforms.

Advertisement

In shaping the framework of the proposed corporation, he directed that a service provider agency should not remove any employee without the recommendation of the competent authority of the concerned department.

He further said that full remuneration must be credited directly to employees’ bank accounts by the 5th of every month, and timely deposits of EPF and ESI contributions must be ensured.

Strict action—including blacklisting, debarment, financial penalties, and legal proceedings—will be taken against agencies that violate regulations. Provisions to this effect will be clearly defined within the corporation’s structure.

Furthermore, the chief minister directed that all appointments through the outsourcing corporation must strictly follow reservation norms. Benefits such as medical facilities, maternity leave, accident insurance, pension, and family pension will also be provided to outsourcing personnel through UPCOS.

The corporation will operate through a structured three-party agreement involving the respective department, the corporation, and the outsourcing agency. It will ensure a transparent recruitment process, agency selection via the GeM portal, merit-based hiring, use of modern technology, timely compliance with EPF/ESI regulations, and adherence to reservation policies.

UPCOS will function under a robust administrative framework comprising a Board of Directors, an Advisory Committee, and State and District-level committees. Outsourcing agencies will be selected for a term of three years via the GeM portal, with assurances that the employment of currently engaged personnel will not be disrupted.

“The state government is committed to upholding the dignity, security, and social justice of all personnel,” said the Chief Minister. “This corporation will not only bring transparency to the administrative system but also instill stability and confidence in the lives of lakhs of outsourcing workers.”

He directed officials to prepare and present the necessary proposal as soon as possible.