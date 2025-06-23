UP to ensure environmental monitoring in Defence Corridor and industrial manufacturing logistics cluster

With a vision to make the state a leading enterprise hub, the Uttar Pradesh government is laying emphasis on environmental monitoring alongside the development of defence corridors and industrial zones.

Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has introduced a new system to ensure strict adherence to environmental standards. As part of this initiative, environmental compliance reports will be prepared every six months by labs accredited under the Environmental Protection Act, 1986, and certified by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), officials here on Monday disclosed.

The accredited labs will not only monitor environmental parameters but also prepare reports in the prescribed format and upload them online to ensure transparency and promote sustainable industrial development. The initiative has been implemented for projects under the Defence Industrial Corridor and the Industrial Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC).

According to UPEIDA, the process will soon begin at sites that have received environmental clearance. The move will ensure adherence to environmental norms, while also boosting investor confidence in the state’s commitment to responsible development.

UPEIDA has received environmental clearance in the districts of Aligarh, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Chitrakoot, and Jhansi, where land acquisition and development work for the Defence Industrial Corridor is currently underway. Henceforth, environmental conditions in these areas will be regularly monitored. Every six months, accredited labs will conduct sampling, field inspections, and collect inputs from concerned officials to prepare detailed compliance reports.

The report will contain details of the status of major environmental components such as air, water, noise, soil. The reports will also be submitted online to the authorities responsible for environmental clearance, including the State Level Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the Union Ministry of Environment.

Meanwhile, environmental clearance for Agra and Unnao is in its final stages. Once approved, development work in these districts will begin as well.

The initiative reflects the Yogi government’s vision of balancing industrial growth with environmental responsibility. Ensuring that nationally significant projects like the Defence Corridor adhere to environmental standards not only safeguards the health and resources of local communities, but also enhances Uttar Pradesh’s image as a responsible and investor-friendly state on the global stage.

The system adopted by UPEIDA is set to become a model for industries being developed under the Industrial Corridor across the state. Through this initiative, the government aims to convey that Uttar Pradesh is not only among the fastest-growing states, but also committed to environmental protection. This step will play a key role in positioning the state as an environmentally responsible industrial hub, while simultaneously boosting employment, investment, and economic activity.