UP targets global manufacturing shift with China+1 strategy and sectoral push

Envisioning the transformation of Uttar Pradesh into a $1-trillion economy and a global industrial powerhouse, the state is stepping up its international outreach under the ‘China+1’ strategy to attract multinational manufacturers looking to diversify beyond China.

As part of this initiative, Invest UP — the state’s nodal investment promotion agency — is organising a series of global roadshows and strategic business engagements across the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

The objective is to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s investor-friendly policies, sectoral strengths, and readiness to host large-scale industrial investments from Fortune 500 companies and global leaders.

Advertisement

Invest UP officials said here on Friday that the upcoming global outreach will feature high-level B2G (Business-to-Government) meetings and roundtable discussions in key cities, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Amsterdam, and Birmingham. These events, being conducted in collaboration with Indian embassies and trade associations such as the US India Business Council (USIBC), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), aim to deepen engagement with global supply chain decision-makers.

In the United States, Uttar Pradesh will engage with companies across multiple sectors—apparel (PVH Corp, Ralph Lauren, Coach), digital and cloud services (Google, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud), data centres (Equinix, Stack Infra), and consumer goods and manufacturing (Skechers, Mattel, TOMS, Jakks Pacific). The goal is to foster partnerships, explore joint ventures, and position the state as a competitive alternative for global production lines.

Similarly, in Europe and the UK, Invest UP will connect with top firms in sectors such as automotive (BMW, Bosch, Continental), chemicals (BASF, Evonik, AkzoNobel), renewables (SMA Solar, Shell), luxury fashion and footwear (Prada, Gucci, Versace, Geox), toys (LEGO, Hamleys), food processing (Unilever, Diageo, Tate & Lyle), and life sciences (GSK, AstraZeneca, Smith & Nephew).

These interactions aim not only to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) but also to create long-term value chains and employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh through technology transfer and global collaboration.

UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said here on Friday, “Uttar Pradesh is undergoing a transformative phase in industrial development, guided by the clear vision and decisive leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

“We are implementing a comprehensive strategy that includes sector-specific industrial policies, time-bound clearances, and sustained ease of doing business reforms. Combined with world-class infrastructure and a responsive governance model, these initiatives are positioning Uttar Pradesh as a preferred destination for both domestic and global investors. Our aim is not only to attract investment but to create long-term value chains and generate inclusive, employment-driven growth,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh is actively leveraging its sector-specific policy incentives to catalyse growth across key manufacturing segments. In electronics, a ₹3,700 crore investment proposal anchors the HCL-Foxconn OSAT facility, which is a major step towards UP’s semiconductor ambitions. The state is also strengthening its textile value chain through one PM MITRA Mega Textile Park and ten mini textile parks focused on synthetic, defence, and medical textiles.

The state’s EV ecosystem is advancing rapidly under the EV Policy 2023, which targets a 36 GWh battery production capacity by 2028. Meanwhile, Noida–Greater Noida is emerging as India’s leading data centre hub, with plans underway for an integrated AI City.

With over 33 sector-specific policies, a fast-track clearance system, and a responsive single-window platform, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of new factory registrations in India in 2024–25, underscoring the growing investor confidence in the state’s reforms and opportunities.

By combining global outreach, progressive policy initiatives, and infrastructure readiness, Uttar Pradesh is well-positioned to capitalise on the China+1 shift and emerge as India’s next major manufacturing and innovation hub.