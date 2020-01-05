Amid the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) still underway in the country, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath is set to become the first state to start the exercise of shortlisting migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, eligible under the Act.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (home) Avinash Awasthi, all the 75 Districts Magistrates have been asked to track down migrants from the three neighbouring countries, mentioned in the Act, who have been settled there for decades without citizenship.

Officials said that the number of migrants in UP from Bangladesh and Pakistan are higher as compared to those from Afghanistan as there would be a substantial number from these two countries.

The exercise will also identify those who are living illegally in the state.

“The purpose of compilation of the list is to ensure the state government could intervene and ensure that ‘genuine migrants’ become citizens of the country. This is the first time such a list is being prepared. Citizenship will be granted according to the new CAA provisions,” said Avinash Awasthi.

As per the reports, the presence of migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh has been found mainly in Lucknow, Hapur, Rampur, Shahjahanpur, Noida and Ghaziabad.

It is also reported that the state government will also update the Union Home Ministry on illegal Muslim migrants in the state and they could be deported to their countries though no decision has been taken on this yet.

Uttar Pradesh has been a center of protest against CAA as many cities including Lucknow, Ramnagar, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi, Kanpur among others witnessed the violent protests leaving 28 dead.

Protesters claimed the Act is against the Muslim community in the country.