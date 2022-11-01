UP roads to be pothole-free by Nov 15, Yogi cancels PWD officers leave achieve it

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Uttar Pradesh has cancelled the leaves of all the department officers for November as chief minister Yogi Adityanath had given an ultimatum to make the state pothole free by November 15.

The CM’s order had come after he chaired a high-level meeting on October 6, following which he ordered a statewide campaign to improve the roads of the state. The order of PWD minister Jitin Prasada to cancel the leaves and speed up the campaign of making roads pothole-free came days after the tragic incident of the Morbi bridge collapse which claimed 135 lives took place.

The department has now sought details regarding the status of bridges and ropeways in the state from all the chief engineers and MDs.

On October 31, nine persons, including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men, were arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat.

On Sunday, the suspension bridge above the Machchhu River in the Morbi district collapsed. The visuals showed people falling into the river below.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Gujarat Police in the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat’s Morbi district against private agencies for the attempt to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.