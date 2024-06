Newly inducted as Union Minister of State in the Modi 3.0 government, Jitin Prasada on Tuesday resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and also from the State Legislative Council.

Jitin Prasada has been made the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry along with Electronics and Information Technology.

He was a member of the Legislative Council in UP and was the Minister of Public Works Department( PWD) in the state government. Prasada was elected to the 18th Lok Sabha from Pilibhit constituency.

His resignation has also been accepted at both the positions, officials here confirmed.