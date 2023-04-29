The Uttar Pradesh police have intensified efforts to track down Saddam, brother-in-law of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf and doubled the reward on his arrest, said the police on Saturday.

According to the police, the reward has been increased to 1 lakh rupees from Rs 50,000. “Reward on the arrest of Saddam, brother-in-law of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf, increased to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000. He is wanted in a case registered at Bithri Chainpur police station”, UP Police said.

On April 9, the UP police doubled the reward on Shaista Parveen, slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s wife. She carries a Rs 50,000 reward on her.

UP police on April 19 conducted raids in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi in search of Shaista. According to the police, search operations are still underway in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and nearby localities.

With the killing of Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf and also the death of Atiq’s son Azad Ahmed in an encounter with the STF on April 13, Shaista has been on the run ever since.

Earlier on April 25, Atiq’s brother-in-law, Akhlaq Ahmed, a health department doctor allegedly involved in unethical activities, has been suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Dr Akhlaq Ahmed is currently lodged in Prayagraj’s Naini Jail. He was posted at Bhavanpur Community Health Center in Meerut.

Dr Akhlaq Ahmed is accused of providing explosives to absconding shooters and sheltering Guddu Muslim after the murder of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj.

The Principal Secretary took the action on the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Akhlaq Ahmed is the husband of Ayesha Noori, the sister of gangster Atiq Ahmed.