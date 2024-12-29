UP Pavilion in Mahakumbh to highlight key tourist destinations and feature handicrafts market

In preparation for the grand Mahakumbh 2025, the government has set up the Uttar Pradesh Pavilion on a five-acre site, showcasing the state’s vibrant cultural and spiritual heritage.

Organised by the Department of Tourism, the pavilion will provide visitors with a glimpse of Uttar Pradesh’s top tourist destinations and cultural treasures.

The pavilion will also feature an exquisite handicrafts market showcasing the region’s renowned artistry, along with vibrant cultural programmes. Additionally, tableau displays of the state’s iconic religious sites will provide an immersive spiritual experience for pilgrims and tourists alike.

The Uttar Pradesh State Pavilion is being constructed near Mahakumbh Kshetra Sector-7 Nagavasuki Temple, spanning approximately five acres.

This pavilion will showcase the state’s 12 prominent tourism circuits, including the Ramayana Circuit, Krishna-Braj Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, Mahabharata Circuit, Shaktipeeth Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Sufi-Kabir Circuit, Jain Circuit, Bundelkhand Circuit, Wildlife and Eco Circuit, Craft Circuit, and Freedom Struggle Circuit.

A large 15,000 square-foot 3D map will depict iconic sites such as Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Prayagraj, Kushinagar, Sarnath, and Naimisharanya, offering detailed insights into their significance.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said here on Sunday that Uttar Pradesh’s uniqueness lies in its religious, spiritual, and natural tourism destinations, along with its cuisine, handicrafts, music, and dance forms. With an estimated 40 crore devotees expected to attend Mahakumbh 2025, the pavilion aims to acquaint visitors with the state’s rich heritage and cultural legacy.

The pavilion will feature 75 stalls dedicated to the state’s One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, showcasing unique products from each district. Three stages will host cultural programmes, and over 20 food stalls will serve local and regional delicacies from across the country. Special selfie points will also be set up across the pavilion to enhance the visitor experience.

The Tourism and Culture Minister further highlighted that this year’s Mahakumbh will stand apart from traditional editions. Advanced technology will be used to monitor the fairgrounds and ensure top-notch security and cleanliness.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahakumbh 2025 aims to present India’s cultural diversity, unity, and spirituality on the global stage.