UP: Over 93,000 farmers benefit from solar pumps as state govt pushes sustainable irrigation

In a bid to boost agricultural productivity and cut input costs, the double-engine government is actively promoting solar-powered irrigation across Uttar Pradesh.

More than 93,062 farmers have already benefited from the distribution of solar pumps, significantly reducing their cultivation expenses. With generous subsidies backing the initiative, the government is driving sustainable and cost-effective farming practices across the state.

To empower and make farmers self-reliant, the Yogi government is implementing the Solar Irrigation Pump Distribution Scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM). Under this scheme, farmers are eligible to receive up to a 60 percent subsidy. Encouraged by this initiative, 93,062 farmers across the state have already availed the benefit. Interested farmers can apply for the scheme through the agriculture department’s website www.agridarshan.up.gov.in.

Selection of farmers for the scheme is based on a token system and will follow a ‘first-come, first-served’ model. At the time of application, farmers are required to deposit Rs 5,000 online as token money. For a 2 HP solar pump, the applicant must have a functional borewell of 4 inches; for 3 HP and 5 HP pumps, a 6-inch borewell; and for 7.5 and 10 HP pumps, an 8-inch borewell with an adequate water level is mandatory.

The scheme is available across all districts and development blocks in the state, with block-wise targets already assigned.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi stated here on Wednesday that farmers seeking to reduce input costs and promote water conservation can apply under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The scheme not only helps in increasing farmers’ income but also reduces dependence on diesel for irrigation. It ensures access to free or low-cost electricity for irrigation and contributes to environmental conservation by cutting down the use of diesel pumps. Additionally, it supports efforts to address the challenges of climate change.