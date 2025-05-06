UP notifies landmark Global Capability Centres Policy

In a strategic move to realize its vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy and a global hub for economic activity, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has unveiled the UP Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy, a pioneering initiative aimed at placing the state at the forefront of India’s growing knowledge and digital economy.

Leveraging its unique advantages—including a vast pool of skilled youth, robust digital infrastructure, rapidly improving physical connectivity, and cost-effective operations—the new policy is set to position Uttar Pradesh as a preferred destination for GCC investments.

Backed by the most comprehensive package of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives introduced by any Indian state to date, the UP GCC Policy is designed to catalyze large-scale investments and generate substantial employment across both emerging and traditional service sectors.

The policy targets global enterprises across key industries such as IT/ITeS, BFSI, healthcare, automotive, telecom, and next-generation technologies, offering a robust support framework for GCCs—offshore units of multinational corporations that deliver specialized services like IT, R&D, data analytics, and customer support.

With surging global demand in cutting-edge fields like AI, robotics, quantum computing, and fintech, the policy provides a forward-looking roadmap for supporting both advanced R&D and large-scale operations.

The UP GCC Policy 2024 offers India’s most competitive mix of incentives, tailored to support the entire lifecycle of GCC operations—from site selection and setup to talent development and long-term sustainability.