UP: Man kills 5 family members dying by suicide

In a heart-wrenching incident in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, a youth committed suicide after brutally killing five members of his family including a newly wedded couple.

Police said after killing five people including his newly wedded younger brother and his wife along with three others, the accused Shiveer, committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol.

The incident happened in Gokulpur village of Kishni area early Saturday morning when everyone was sleeping.

Police said the accused Shiveer Singh, 25, worked at a computer center in Noida and had returned to the village only a few days ago. On Friday, his younger brother Sonu’s wedding was solemnised in Etawah.

Sonu and his newly married wife Soni were sleeping on the terrace of the house on Saturday night. Younger brother Bhullan, brother’s friend Deepak, resident of Firozabad, brother-in-law Saurabh, resident of village Havelia police station Kishni and other relatives were sleeping downstairs.

The program of singing and dancing continued in the house till about 11 o’clock in the night. At around 3 o’clock, Shiveer first killed Sonu, 22 and his wife Soni, 20, who were sleeping on the terrace, by hitting them with an axe. Then he killed his brother Bhullan, 20, brother’s friend Deepak, 21 and brother-in-law Saurabh, 26.

He also attacked his wife Dolly, father Subhash Chandra and an aunt by hitting them with a dagger. They were critically injured.

When the relatives tried to catch the accused, he ran behind the house and committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar, who is on the spot , said, the reason behind the crime is said to be personal dispute.