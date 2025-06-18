UP leads nation in public procurement via GeM, earns Centre’s praise

Reaffirming its commitment to digital and transparent governance, the Uttar Pradesh government has once again excelled in public procurement via the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, praised the state’s active participation and called it a model for others.

The letter highlighted that UP recorded purchases worth Rs 65,227 crore on GeM between FY 2020–21 and 2024–25.

State officials here on Wednesday said that in his letter to CM Yogi, Minister Goyal noted that in FY 2024–25 alone, over 72 lakh procurement orders were completed, amounting to Rs 5.43 lakh crore — a new milestone in India’s public procurement system. Since its inception, GeM has facilitated over 2.9 crore orders amounting to more than Rs 14 lakh crore. Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to this is highly significant. The platform now includes over 11,000 product categories and more than 330 service categories. The purchases made by UP buyers over the last five fiscal years reflect the state’s technical proficiency, transparency, and policy commitment.

He further pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh government issued a comprehensive order on November 26, 2024, aligning its procurement rules with the General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017 and GeM’s General Terms and Conditions (GTC). This order consolidated various procurement-related notifications into a unified framework, simplifying processes and enabling 100 per cent adoption of GeM in the state.

Union Minister Goyal stated that this initiative is a living example of the Digital India vision. When technology and inclusivity are tied to effective execution, such accomplishments become possible. He added that Uttar Pradesh’s effort will serve as inspiration for other states, accelerating the nationwide adoption of GeM. He also emphasised that UP’s support for GeM is a step toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “one-stop digital marketplace.”

Under Chief Minister Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh has not only led in adopting GeM but also ensured its effective and transparent implementation across departments. His proactive guidance has made UP’s procurement model a benchmark for other states. The state’s integrated digital approach reflects how policy commitment, innovation, and inclusive execution can truly realise the vision of Digital India. In his letter, Mr Goyal expressed confidence that UP will continue this dedicated cooperation in the future.

Top 10 departments based on procurement (2020–21 to 2024–25):

Department Order Value (in Rs crore) are Urban Development 11,588.28; Health and Family Welfare 9,257.14;

IT and Electronics 8,241.60; Medical Education 4,589.52; Home Department 4,116.80; Energy Department 2,515.87

Basic Education 1,958.27; Transport 1,810.15; Higher Education 1,072.79; and Information and Public Relations 1,071.47.

