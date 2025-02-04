UP lead with Solar Energy Projects of over 1100 MW operational capacity, creating 7,556 Jobs

Uttar Pradesh has ramped up its solar energy production, aiming for a greener and more self-reliant future.

This surge in solar initiatives is not only generating clean power but also creating employment opportunities, empowering farmers, and driving sustainable development across the state.

Officials claimed here on Tuesday that in the past one year, the total installed operational capacity of the 17 solar power plants in the state has reached approximately 1100 MW, supported by a combined investment of around Rs 7492.4 crore. These solar plants have generated over 7556 direct employment opportunities, underscoring the significant economic impact of renewable energy expansion in Uttar Pradesh.

The state is advancing its renewable energy mission at a rapid pace, with a number of solar power plants becoming operational in 2024 and early 2025. These projects are significantly boosting the state’s solar power capacity, with a focus on key regions like Bundelkhand and Poorvanchal, which are prioritizing both sustainable development and regional employment.

Officials said Bundelkhand, considered a backward region once, is now emerging as UP’s renewable energy powerhouse. Its abundant sunshine makes it ideal for solar energy, with new solar plants boosting its installed capacity to 995 MW, positioning the region as UP’s new energy hub.

The flagship project in this region is the 600 MW Jhansi Solar Power Project by TUSCO Limited, which became operational in January 2025. This ultra-mega solar project, backed by an investment of Rs 3430 crore, has not only increased energy production but also created around 300 jobs in the region.

Supporting this initiative, the 100 MW Solar Plant by Fourth Partner Energy in Babina, Jhansi, began operations in mid-2024 with an investment of Rs 1200 crore, generating 1000 employment opportunities. Another significant development in Bundelkhand is the Sun Source Energy Solar Open Access Project, which contributes an additional 135 MW to the state’s energy grid. This project, funded by Rs 600 crore, has also generated 500 jobs, providing much-needed local employment. In the Bundelkhand region alone, about 2440 people have been employed by these plants.

Purvanchal, in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, has installed 85 MW of solar power capacity, led by pioneering projects such as Tata Power’s TP Renewable Microgrid initiative in Bahraich. This project focuses on rural electrification through decentralized solar power solutions and aims to install 5000 microgrids in villages across the state. With an investment of Rs 500 crore, this project is set to provide sustainable electricity to rural households, empowering local communities.

Additionally, Amp Energy India’s 75 MW Solar Power Project in Mau, Poorvanchal, became operational in June 2024. Backed by an investment of Rs 340 crore, this project adds to the region’s solar capacity and supports the state’s renewable energy objectives. Poorvanchal provided employment to more than 5000 people through these solar power initiatives.

In Paschimanchal, three solar power plants with a combined capacity of 30 MW have become operational with an investment of Rs 184.5 crore. One plant is located in Agra, and two are in Pilibhit, each with a capacity of 10 MW, providing employment to about 60 people in the region.

Meanwhile, in Madhyanchal, a 10 MW capacity plant started operations in Sitapur with an investment of Rs 40 crore.