UP launches specialized training institutes to address 20 pc shortfall in commercial drivers

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has initiated the establishment of the Model Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) to enhance road safety and provide advanced training for commercial drivers across the state.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh has formally requested District Magistrates in nine districts to allocate 10-15 acres of land for the project, officials said on Tuesday.

The proposed IDTRs will be set up in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Shahjahanpur, and Prayagraj under a scheme funded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India. The ministry has directed proposals for these locations.

With 30,37,166 commercial vehicles registered in Uttar Pradesh but only 27,48,523 licensed commercial drivers, the state faces a 20 per cent shortfall in trained drivers. The IDTR initiative aims to bridge this gap, improve road safety, and create employment opportunities.