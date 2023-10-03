UP is close to eradicating encephalitis: CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that thanks to the coordinated efforts of different government departments, Uttar Pradesh will see complete eradication of encephalitis from the state soon and an announcement to this effect will also be made shortly.

The Chief Minister said this while launching the Special Communicable Disease Control Campaign at BRD Medical College. He said: “The state government has been conducting special campaigns to control communicable diseases like dengue, malaria, encephalitis, kala-azar, and chikungunya since 2017. These campaigns have yielded good results over the past six years.”

The CM started the campaign, which will run till October 31, by flagging off public awareness campaign vehicles. Additionally, he honored two ASHA workers and two Anganwadi workers for their excellent works. He also provided Ayushman cards to four beneficiaries of the Ayushman Yojana.

The Chief Minister further said that from October 16 to 31, ASHA workers will go door-to-door as a part of ‘Dastak Abhiyan’ to identify and provide appropriate treatment to patients in every household.

He mentioned that Uttar Pradesh has the highest population in the country and the state, especially eastern UP, was severely affected by encephalitis before 2017.

“Encephalitis caused 500 to 600 child deaths in BRD Medical College. However, now the disease and the deaths caused by it are on the verge of becoming part of history,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of cleanliness in cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). Various programs for cleanliness and tap water schemes in every household are being implemented.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Swachhajanli program was conducted across the country on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. This was the greatest tribute to Bapu because cleanliness was his dearest subject. He knew that diseases caused by dirt weaken a person’s abilities and strength,” he said.

“Today, every household has access to a toilet. The emphasis on cleanliness is being reinforced through bans on plastic and various other programs,” the Chief Minister added. He said that at present, while dengue is wreaking havoc in various states of the country, it is under control in UP as a result of the communicable disease control program.