UP intensifies efforts to meet 2027 deadline for eradication of filariasis

The Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh is ramping up efforts to eradicate filariasis from Uttar Pradesh by 2027, accelerating preparations for mass drug administration (MDA) campaign, set to begin on February 10.

District-level trainers have been prepared, and on Thursday, representatives from 33 community radio stations were sensitised about the campaign’s importance.

Advertisement

State Filaria Officer Dr. AK Chaudhary emphasised the crucial role of community radio in ensuring the 100% success of the MDA campaign during the virtual sensitization workshop.

Advertisement

He said anti-filariasis drugs are administered only to healthy individuals, and consistent use of these drugs once a year for five consecutive years can completely halt the spread of filariasis in a given area.

He reassured participants that these drugs, also used for treating other diseases, are entirely safe and free from side effects. Dr. Chaudhary also noted that mild reactions such as itching or rashes after taking the medicine indicate the presence of filariasis germs in the body, with the reaction being caused by the death of these germs.

Representatives from 33 community radio stations across the state, including Lucknow’s BBD, KGMU Goonj, and CMS, participated in the workshop.

Participants were informed that the MDA campaign, part of the National Filariasis Eradication Programme, will be conducted from February 10 to 28 in 14 districts, including Lucknow, Unnao, Barabanki, Amethi, Ballia, Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Prayagraj, and Sonbhadra.

In 12 of these districts, triple-drug therapy will be implemented, while double-drug therapy will be used in Barabanki and Shahjahanpur. Triple-drug therapy involves administering ivermectin, diethylcarbamazine, and albendazole, whereas double-drug therapy includes diethylcarbamazine and albendazole.

To expand coverage and improve accessibility this year, a male health worker will accompany ASHA workers to administer medicines. This arrangement will ensure that anti-filariasis drugs are delivered to people at their homes, even during nighttime visits.

Dr. Chaudhary stated that, in addition to the 14 districts covered under the MDA campaign, patients suffering from filariasis in other districts will continue to receive MMDP kits and training to manage and protect the affected organs. Hydrocele surgeries will also be carried out as part of the ongoing efforts.

Furthermore, night blood surveys will be conducted to monitor the spread of filariasis. He urged community radio representatives to disseminate this information widely within their communities.

The campaign is being supported by organizations such as WHO, GHS, Path, PCI, ‘Smart,’ and the Center for Advocacy and Research.