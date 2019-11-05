According to Intelligence agency’s inputs seven terrorists have entered Uttar Pradesh through the Nepal border and the state has been put on high alert.

The inputs have come days ahead of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit. A five-judge apex court bench heard the Ayodhya case for 40 days on a day-to-day basis and is likely to deliver its verdict on a dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya before November 17.

A senior police official said, “Pakistani terror groups are targeting Uttar Pradesh and this input has put us on high alert. The 14 Kosi Parikrama has begun in Ayodhya on Tuesday morning and will conclude on Wednesday morning. The event attracts lakhs of devotees from all over the country.”

The officer further said that the seven-member group that has entered the state is linked to Pakistan based terror group. As per the intelligence inputs, the terrorists could be hiding in Ayodhya, Faizabad and Gorakhpur.

Five of the seven terrorists have reportedly been identified as Mohammed Yakub, Abu Hamza, Mohammed Shahbaz, Nisar Ahmed and Mohammed Qaumi Chaudhary.

Earlier, ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued strict guidelines disallowing people from posting misleading and offensive posts on social media to avoid hurting sentiments of any community. The order restricts even the electronic media from conducting debates on Ayodhya during this period.

The directive was issued on October 31, which will be in force till December 28. It prohibits people from posting defamatory remarks on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, etc.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked his ministers to refrain from commenting on the Ayodhya issue.

The Uttar Pradesh government had cancelled the leave of all police and administrative officers on the field until November 30 and issued directions to district police chiefs to ensure communal harmony.