UP govt’s ‘Shaadi Anudan Yojana’ eases marriage costs for OBC families

Marriages of daughters from economically weaker OBC families in Uttar Pradesh are no longer a financial burden but have now transformed into a dignified celebration.

The state’s ‘Shaadi Anudan Yojana’ has become a vital support system for thousands of families, providing crucial financial assistance of Rs 20,000 for each eligible OBC daughter’s marriage. This initiative is bringing much-needed relief and respect to families that once struggled with economic constraints.

The UP government has moved beyond mere policy declarations to implement a well-structured campaign aimed at uplifting the backward class (OBC) community.

According to data from the Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Department, the number of girls benefiting from this scheme nearly doubled in 2024-25 compared to the previous financial year. While 55,551 girls benefited last year, the number has surged to one lakh this year.

The significant increase is primarily due to the revision of the income eligibility criteria. Previously restricted to urban and rural families below the poverty line (BPL), the income limit has now been raised to Rs 1 lakh, enabling more families to avail of the scheme. Furthermore, the income eligibility has been standardised for both urban and rural beneficiaries.

To enhance the scheme’s effectiveness, the department has substantially increased its budget. In the financial year 2024-25, the Backward Classes Welfare Department’s budget was set at Rs 2,789.71 crore, an increase of Rs 451.08 crore from Rs 2,338.63 crore in 2023-24. The department aims to connect more needy families with government assistance through these outreach efforts in the current financial year.

During the Yogi government’s tenure, budget allocation for the Backward Classes Welfare Department has seen an unprecedented rise. While the total expenditure from 2012–13 to 2016–17 stood at Rs 6,928.71 crore, it surged to Rs 14,969.55 crore between 2017–18 and 2025–26 — an increase of Rs 8,040.84 crore. This sharp rise underscores the government’s clear focus on inclusive development and the welfare of backward classes.

Regarding the scheme, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Narendra Kashyap, stated here on Wednesday that the UP government’s objective is to provide dignified marriage opportunities for daughters of poor OBC families.

“This scheme is more than just financial aid — it’s a step toward ensuring equality and dignity,” he said. “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath envisions a society where no daughter from a poor family feels overlooked on her wedding day. We are moving steadily toward that goal. So far, over one lakh daughters have benefited, and we aim to significantly expand this reach in the coming years.”