UP govt will launch new health policy to develop world-class health infrastructure across state

In a significant move aimed at transforming Uttar Pradesh’s healthcare landscape, the Yogi Adityanath government is preparing to introduce a new health policy designed to develop world-class health infrastructure throughout the state.

The upcoming policy will serve as a blueprint for the next five years and is intended to attract private investment in the healthcare sector. By encouraging public-private partnerships, the government aims to expand advanced medical facilities not only in urban centers but also across rural areas. The focus is on ensuring that people in villages and small towns receive quality healthcare locally, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for treatment.

Advertisement

CM Adityanath recently held a high-level meeting with senior health department officials, where he directed them to ensure that Uttar Pradesh’s health infrastructure matches global standards. Following this, the officials briefed him on the framework of the proposed health policy.

Advertisement

Officials here on Friday said the CM has approved the drafting of the new policy, emphasising its role in improving healthcare accessibility and outcomes across the state. “Our goal is not just to provide treatment but to ensure a better quality of life for every citizen,” he stated during the meeting. “Access to affordable and quality healthcare is a government priority. To achieve this, we are bringing the private sector on board to encourage innovation, investment, and inclusivity in healthcare.”

The policy is expected to pave the way for the establishment of super-specialty services such as neurosurgery, cardiology, and oncology in every district. Additionally, private hospitals will be integrated into key government health schemes like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The state government is expected to give formal approval to this new health policy soon in the cabinet, paving the way for its quick implementation.

Sources said the new health policy will be based on three models — Model A, Model B, and Model C. Model A will cover 17 municipal corporation areas, including Noida and Greater Noida. In these areas, private investment will be encouraged to set up at least three super-specialty hospitals with a minimum of 200 beds each. These hospitals will offer advanced facilities such as cardiology, neurology, urology, internal medicine, surgery, radiation therapy, oncology, maternity care, and gynecology services.

Model B will focus on 57 district headquarters, where 200-bed hospitals will also be established. These hospitals will provide the same advanced services as those under Model A.

Model C will target rural and backward areas across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Under this model, 100-bed hospitals will be set up to offer general medical care, general surgery, obstetrics, and gynecology services.

Under the new health policy, the Yogi government will offer major incentives to attract private investors in the healthcare sector. These include up to 100 per cent exemption on stamp duty for land purchase, priority in electricity connections, and fast-track approvals (NOCs) for setting up hospitals. Additionally, land for hospitals will be provided at discounted rates by development authorities or government agencies.

The policy also focuses on creating job opportunities for local youth. Preference will be given to locals in the recruitment of nurses, paramedics, and doctors in the new hospitals. A system will also be put in place to connect students graduating from medical and nursing colleges with these upcoming healthcare institutions.

The CM has directed officials to finalise the new policy at the earliest so that it can be presented before the Cabinet for approval. He has also instructed that once the policy is approved, the process of land allocation for hospitals in at least 20 districts must begin within the next three months.