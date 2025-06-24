UP govt wants to ‘rob’ Mathura, Vrindavan in the name of corridor construction: Ajay Rai

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Tuesday alleged that the BJP, after “robbing” Ayodhya and Kashi, was now hell bent on doing the same with Mathura and Vrindavan in the name of constructing a corridor.

He further charged that the BJP-led state government was preparing to settle Gujaratis in Vrindavan on the name of Bankebihari corridor.

In the presence of several priests and people from Vrindavan, Rai told reporters ancient temples of Vrindavan will be destroyed like Kashi.

“Hundreds of temples of Baba Vishwanath’s court were broken. Akshayavat was abolished. Similarly, the temples of Maa Vindhyavasini were demolished and converted into scrap. In Ayodhya, temples were inaugurated twice which is against Hinduism,” he charged.

He said that in Vrindavan , the state government is making an attempt to end the belief and faith. ” There is a conspiracy to end the splendor of Bankebihari. Religious places are turning into a tourist destination and this is against Sanatan. The old heritage was not demolished in any other country, but this government pretends to protect Sanatan Dharma but instead it is ending the tradition and recognition,” Congress state Chief said.

Acharya Sohan Lal Mishra, who came from Bankebihari temple in Vrindavan, said that for five hundred years, his family members have been serving Thakurji from generation to generation.

“The BJP government is doing more than the atrocities that the British and Akbar did not commit. We are being separated from Banke Bihari. If the government does not agree, then we will give up food, water and give up life as we cannot tolerate this disconnection with our Thakurji” the priest said.

He said that the whole game was stolen in the name of the corridor. The people of Vrindavan were not told even once. The soul of our ancestors is attached to Vrindavan, he added.

The priests from Vrindavan questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath whether they will take the money and give them the Gorakshpeeth. We are ready to pay the compensation amount four times.

He said that only by making railings, the system of darshan of the pilgrim can be solved but the government wants to build a corridor to mint money.