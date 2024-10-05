UP govt to set up nursing colleges in 25 districts to boost healthcare

In a significant move to enhance health services, Uttar Pradesh government has announced the establishment of government nursing colleges in 25 districts, with a particular emphasis on smaller regions.

The initiative is designed to develop a skilled medical workforce and address the growing demand for healthcare professionals besides providing students in smaller cities with the opportunity to pursue nursing studies at government-set fees, empowering them to contribute effectively to the state’s healthcare system. Currently, construction is underway for new government nursing colleges in 20 districts, while approvals for five additional districts have also been granted.

CM Yogi Adityanath has urged implementing agencies to expedite the construction process, ensuring that these colleges are ready to commence classes in the upcoming academic session. The DGME Kinjal Singh said here on Saturday that the CM, as part of his ongoing efforts to strengthen the state’s health infrastructure and provide students with the resources they need for medical and paramedical studies, has approved the opening of new government nursing colleges in 25 districts, with classes set to begin in the next academic session.

In Ayodhya, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Siddharthnagar, Fatehpur, Gonda, Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Basti, Firozabad, Hardoi, Etah, Amethi, Lalitpur, Bijnor, Kaushambi, Ghazipur, Pratapgarh, and Chandauli. Additionally, construction has been approved in five more districts: Deoria, Kanpur Dehat, Sonbhadra, Kushinagar, and Pilibhit, construction has already begun.

Four state organizations have been chosen for the construction work of these colleges, including Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (U.P.R.N. Ltd.), Construction and Design Services (C&DS), UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (UP CIDCO), and Uttar Pradesh Projects Corporation Limited (UPPCL). It is worth mentioning here that the Yogi government had earlier increased undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) seats in medical colleges.