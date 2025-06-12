UP govt to set up Dream Labs in secondary schools

The Uttar Pradesh government is charting a future where education and industry move hand in hand.

In a transformative step, the Department of Secondary Education has signed an MoU with Tata Nelco and Yaskawa to set up cutting-edge Dream Labs in government secondary schools. This initiative aims to infuse practical and tech-driven learning into classrooms, creating a skilled, future-ready workforce.

Taking cues from global models like the US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea, UP is now aligning school education with industry needs to boost employability and innovation.

The success of the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme has already elevated traditional crafts and local industries. Building upon this foundation, Dream Labs will now equip students with advanced technical training in areas such as robotics, manufacturing, automation, and design thinking. This will not only empower local MSMEs with technical support but also strengthen product quality, innovation, and global competitiveness.

Officials here on Thursday said Dream Labs are designed on the hub and spoke model, where students will receive hands-on training, industry-relevant expertise, and preparation for employment opportunities. Skill development will be tailored to meet local needs across rural and urban areas, such as agriculture, handicrafts, renewable energy, drone technology, and 3D printing.

The international component of Dream Labs will expose students to future-driven technologies like electric vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), industrial automation, and robotics — technologies that are set to become the backbone of upcoming economies. These Dream Labs will cover a total of 15 specialised skill domains. It is not merely an educational initiative, but a transformational mission by the Yogi government to link education with employment and innovation, ultimately positioning Uttar Pradesh as a national industrial and technological power.

This initiative by the UP government aligns state policies with the evolving needs of industries, building a skilled workforce that bridges classrooms and factories, and connects local impact with global opportunities, shaping the future of not just Uttar Pradesh but of India as a whole.