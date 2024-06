UP govt to set up bioplastic park with Rs 2,000 cr outlay in Lakhimpur Kheri

In a major initiative to combat environmental pollution, the Yogi Adityanath government is set to establish a bioplastic park in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

This park will be developed over 1,000 hectares in Kumbhi village, Gola Gokarnnath tehsil, Lakhimpur Kheri district, officials here on Friday said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the project be completed as soon as possible. The Bioplastic Park will be constructed by Balrampur Sugar Mill Firm, creating a large number of jobs and paving the way for the establishment of many other supporting industries in the area.

Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) will serve as the nodal agency for the park’s development.

Bioplastic is a type of plastic made from natural materials such as corn, sunflower, or sugar beet, also known as natural plastic. It decomposes quickly, thereby reducing environmental pollution.

Using bioplastic not only promotes environmental sustainability but can also be used in various industries such as packaging, ready-made garments, electronics, and other industrial products. The development and use of bioplastic help reduce the threat of plastic pollution and can significantly improve environmental conditions.

The establishment of the Bioplastic Park will not only generate new job opportunities in scientific and technical fields but also serve as a hub for scientists and researchers to enhance plastic manufacturing capabilities using cutting-edge technologies and research. The park will focus on developing and studying various plastic-related technologies.

Notably, the scientific research in the park will lead to the development of new technological products for the effective use and recycling of plastic. This research will help solve environmental problems caused by plastic and study the latest techniques to reduce plastic pollution and recycle contaminated plastic.