UP govt to set up 26 EV charging stations on four expressways

In an ongoing effort to transform Uttar Pradesh into an expressway state, the Yogi Adityanath Government is going to construct electric vehicle (EV) public charging stations along four major expressways.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has prepared a comprehensive action plan in this regard, officials here on Wednesday said.

In alignment with the state’s EV policy and guidelines of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, the UPEIDA will establish 26 EV public charging stations along the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Agra-Lucknow, and Gorakhpur Link Expressways.

The state government also intends to introduce other passenger facilities along these expressways.

A detailed project plan related to this has been presented to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). Prior to this, in the pre-bid meeting, interest was expressed by 11 companies to install public charging stations.

Companies such as Reliance, GMR Energy, Adani Total Energy, Belectric, Light Zip Technology, EV Plugs, Siemens Limited, Cash and Drive, AM&CE E Mobilit, AmpVolts, and Razz and Shine have shown interest in the construction of public charging stations.

For the 26 charging stations, the Yogi Government will provide a 10-year lease on 2,000 square feet per station. The charging point operator will be required to install fast chargers for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and e-buses.

Additionally, adherence to government safety norms is mandatory. Public charging stations must be operational within 180 days of acquiring the land. After five years of setting up a charging station, the government will receive 5 per cent of the gross revenue of each charging station from the sixth year onwards.

In addition, the state government will also develop roadside amenities (facilities) along the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, and Gorakhpur Link Expressways. They will be developed based on the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Transfer (DBFOT) model.

According to UPEIDA officials, a comprehensive project plan is ready for roadside amenities on all three expressways. This includes parking spaces for cars, buses, and trucks, outlets for food and beverages, dhabas, ATMs, free basic medical and first aid facilities, small repair shops, purified drinking water, toilet and restroom facilities, budget hotels, separate facilities for trucks, warehouses, and auto workshops.

Additionally, landscaping, rainwater harvesting, and high-mast lights will be installed. Furthermore, in the future, the facility of a banquet hall and wedding hall may also be provided. All these amenities will be provided within a single vast complex.