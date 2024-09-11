UP govt to run ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ across UP from September 17 to October 2

To ensure a clean and healthy environment in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government will launch a statewide cleanliness campaign from September 17 to October 2.

The campaign marks the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who championed the cause of cleanliness. The exercise will be a special 155-hour non-stop cleaning drive across all urban bodies as part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva Pakhwada.”

The 15-day campaign will feature daily theme-based Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities.

Officials here on Wednesday said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure cleanliness of all the cities in the state throughout the campaign.

The theme for the 2024 “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign is “Swabhaav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata” (Cleanliness as Nature, Cleanliness as Culture). Ministers, public representatives, officials, volunteers, and educational institutions will actively participate in cleanliness efforts through “shramdaan” (voluntary labour).

Officials said to engage youth and promote awareness, various IEC programmes, including long runs, marathons, cyclotrons, tree planting, and zero-waste events, will be organised. Members of the Swachh Vatavaran Protsahan Samiti will lead public awareness programmes at the ward level.

The campaign will also see participation of around 5,000 ‘Swachh Sarathi Clubs’ (comprising students, parents and teachers) in UP. Schools will be made plastic-free, educational institutions will be cleaned, and students will take a cleanliness pledge as part of the drive.

As part of the “Sampoorna Swachhata Abhiyan,” large-scale cleanliness activities will take place at public places, government offices, markets, educational institutions, zoos, Ganga ghats, water bodies, tourist spots and heritage sites.

Clean Environment Promotion Committees will survey households in each ward and award the top three cleanest homes with certificates. Outstanding sanitation workers will also be given recognition, sources said.

Additionally, under the Safai Mitra Suraksha Camp, sanitation workers will receive health check-ups and health insurance. They will also be made aware of the available government schemes for their benefits.