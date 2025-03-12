UP govt to replace vehicle registration booklet with chip-based smart card

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a significant change in vehicle registration in a major push towards the Digital UP Mission.

Now, motor vehicle registration booklets in Uttar Pradesh will be replaced with chip-enabled smart cards, enhancing document security and streamlining administrative processes.

Advertisement

The move aims to provide convenience to vehicle owners while ensuring greater transparency in government operations.

Advertisement

UP Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh shared on Tuesday night that the smart card RC will contain two types of data — one that is physically visible and another that can be accessed through a card reader.

The Minister said that the chip-based RC would eliminate the risk of RCs getting damaged due to water or wear and tear. It also ensures data security through a microchip, preventing duplication, and will provide a durable, high-quality RC for long-term use. Besides, it will simplify verification processes for police and transport authorities and will reduce corruption through digitalisation.

According to the proposal, the chip will have vehicle registration number, date, and validity, chassis number, engine number, owner’s name, and address, fuel type, emission standards, model, and color, seating, standing, and sleeping capacity, weight capacity, horsepower, wheelbase, and financier details.

The Minister said that with this initiative, the Transport Department and law enforcement agencies will benefit from a digitally strengthened verification system.