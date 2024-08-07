UP govt to provide ‘O Level’ & ‘Triple C’ computer courses to backward class students

In a significant move towards empowering students from the backward classes, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the launch of ‘O’ Level and Triple C Computer Training Scheme, an employment-oriented training program aimed at enhancing job prospects for them.

The online application process for the two courses has already started for the financial year 2024-25.

This scheme is specifically designed for the unemployed youth of backward classes, providing them with crucial technical education. The primary objective of this program is to offer better employment opportunities to the educated, but economically weaker sections of the backward classes.

To qualify for this scheme, candidates must have completed their intermediate education, and the annual income of their parents or guardians should not exceed Rs 1 lakh. The training will be conducted by institutions recognized by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT).

UP State Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment (Independent Charge), Narendra Kashyap, mentioned here on Wednesday that interested candidates can apply online on the computer training portal obccomputertraining.upsdc.gov.in by visiting the Backward Classes Welfare Department, Uttar Pradesh website backwardwelfareup.gov.in until August 12, 2024.

He further informed that while it is mandatory to upload educational and other required documents with the application, a hard copy must be submitted to the office of the concerned District Backward Classes Welfare Officer. The original application deadline was August 5, 2024, but it has been extended to August 12, 2024, considering the interests of the students. Training for the selected trainees will start from August 27, 2024.

Director of Backward Classes Welfare, Dr. Vandana Verma, informed that the revised timetable is available on the Backward Classes Welfare Department website and the computer training portal. This government initiative will provide backward class youth with the opportunity to become proficient in technical education and self-reliant.

It is noteworthy that the Yogi government runs various schemes for the welfare of the state’s backward classes, offering financial assistance and training for competitive exam preparation. Additionally, numerous training schemes and programs are available to help backward class students with skill development and employment opportunities.