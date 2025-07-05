UP govt to mark World Youth Skills Day on July 15 with new skills and job initiatives

In a bid to empower young people through skill development and employment opportunities, the Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate World Youth Skills Day on July 15 with grand events across the state.

Under the aegis of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM), district-level programmes will be organised to promote skill-based training and connect youth with job opportunities.

Advertisement

As part of the celebration, employment fairs (Rojgar Melas) will be held on July 12, 13, or 14—depending on local convenience—in various districts. Local industries and private companies will be invited to participate and offer direct recruitment opportunities to skilled youth.

Advertisement

To ensure smooth execution of these events, District Magistrates have been instructed to appoint nodal officers for the employment fairs.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal, said here on Saturday that the main event on World Youth Skills Day, to be held on July 15, will include inspiring success stories of skilled youth, exhibitions from training centres, motivational talks, and cultural performances. Successful trainees from each district will be honoured and given the opportunity to share their stories on stage. Representatives of major local industries will also be felicitated.

He shared that an exhibition will also be set up outside the event venue, where all training providers will participate. The exhibition will showcase products made by students from various training institutes. Public representatives, government officials, and people from the industry will attend the event. The aim of the programme is to raise awareness about skill development among the youth and motivate them towards self-reliance.

Before this event, a Rozgar Mela will be organised on any one day between July 12 and 14, based on the convenience of each district. Young people trained under schemes like the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), other state skill development programmes, and ITIs will be invited to participate. Details of the selected candidates and their appointments will be sent to the mission headquarters. The fair will be inaugurated by public representatives, and appointment letters will be handed over to selected candidates. At least 11 of the newly employed youths will also receive their appointment letters during the July 15 programme.

All Rozgar Mela dates will be widely promoted through various media so that more young people can participate and benefit. To ensure the success of both events, each district has been given ₹50,000 for organising expenses.