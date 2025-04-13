UP Govt to launch new bus routes in YEIDA region to boost public transport

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is set to introduce a new bus service connecting Jewar Airport to Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk, in a move aimed at strengthening public transportation in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region. This initiative is part of a broader plan to enhance connectivity and accelerate development in the rapidly expanding area.

A UPSRTC official stated on Sunday that under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, three new bus routes have been identified in the YEIDA region.

Among them, the 42-kilometre stretch between Jewar Airport and Pari Chowk is considered the most significant. This route will benefit both local residents and travelers using the upcoming international airport, improving ease of travel to and from Greater Noida.

Although a limited bus service between Jewar Airport and Pari Chowk has been operational since 2023, the newly announced expansion is expected to offer broader coverage and increased frequency.

In addition to the Jewar-Greater Noida route, two more bus routes have been finalized. One will provide bus service from Botanical Garden to Kulesara and Bhangel via Sectors 20 and 21 of Noida.

The second route will connect YEIDA’s regional office to Dankaur Chowk, Sector 17, and Bhangel, covering a distance of 51 kilometers.

These routes will cater to residents of Rabupura and Noida Sectors 17, 20, 21, and 26, as well as students of Gautam Buddha University and commuters traveling to key locations such as Pari Chowk, the District Magistrate’s office, Jagat Farm, Surajpur, Kulesara, and Bhangel village.

The YEIDA region is experiencing rapid development in industrial units and residential projects, leading to a growing demand for efficient public transportation.

In this context, the upcoming bus services—particularly the Jewar-Pari Chowk route—represent a significant step toward meeting mobility needs and fostering regional growth.

Looking ahead, there are plans to launch an electric bus service from Delhi to Jewar Airport. Additionally, two more bus routes will be introduced to further improve transport options in the area.

The expansion of transport services in the Yamuna Development Authority region is a progressive move that will play a key role in the region’s overall development.