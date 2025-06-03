UP govt to launch e-courts for swift labour justice

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to introduce e-courts to expedite resolution of labour-related cases in the state.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh’s Labour Department is introducing transformative reforms to protect workers’ rights and boost industrial growth. A new inspection policy and fast-track dispute resolution system are ensuring a fair, transparent, and business-friendly environment – positioning the state as a thriving industrial hub.

Officials said here on Tuesday that to ensure timely and effective resolution of labour issues, the government is prioritising amicable settlements of industrial disputes. Special attention is being paid to expediting cases related to gratuity, employee compensation, minimum wages, timely wage payments, equal remuneration, maternity benefits, and working journalists.

To ensure justice and accountability, 100 per cent compliance with labour court and tribunal decisions is being enforced. An e-court system is also being introduced to bring greater transparency, fairness, and efficiency to dispute resolution through digital technology.

A transparent and accountable inspection mechanism has been introduced to benefit both workers and industries. Under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi, the state has eliminated unnecessary inspections, with an emphasis now on awareness and voluntary compliance.

According to the 2017 inspection policy, joint inspections are conducted on a randomized basis, and only with prior approval from the Labor Commissioner or a competent authority. Newly registered establishments are exempt from inspections in the first year, and those opting for self-certification will undergo inspection only once within the first five years.

Employers must be notified 48 hours in advance via their registered mobile number, and inspectors are required to upload their inspection remarks on the portal within 48 hours—ensuring full transparency.

These reforms reflect the Yogi government’s commitment to the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. By simultaneously securing workers’ interests and supporting industrial expansion, the state is becoming a magnet for investment and employment opportunities.

The policies are expected to significantly benefit the unorganized sector by enhancing social security and driving industrial productivity. Transparent inspections and efficient dispute-resolution mechanisms will boost entrepreneurs’ confidence and accelerate the establishment of new industries.

This comprehensive approach marks a decisive step toward making Uttar Pradesh a national leader in labor welfare and industrial development. These reforms not only aim to uplift workers’ living standards b,ut also to give fresh momentum to the state’s economy.