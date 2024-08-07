UP govt to introduce 360-degree virtual tour of Lucknow’s State Museum

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce a 360-degree virtual tour of the State Museum in Lucknow.

This innovative ‘Museum at Fingertips’ project will enable people to explore all the artifacts, building floors and highlights of the State Museum from their gadgets, officials here on Wednesday said.

The Uttar Pradesh Museum Directorate, Culture Department, has entrusted the Uttar Pradesh System Development Corporation (UPDESCO) with this ambitious task. The UPDESCO will execute the project on a short-term notice basis through pre-empanelled companies. The selection and allocation of the service provider agency, which will handle software development and other processes, has already begun. The goal is to complete this project within 90 days after the determination and allocation of the agency.

It is worth mentioning that the 360-degree virtual museum tours are designed to offer an immersive experience, allowing users to navigate through the museum’s halls and galleries using panoramic images. This initiative is expected to enhance accessibility and provide a unique way to explore the rich cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh from the comfort of one’s own place.

The upcoming virtual tour of the State Museum in Lucknow will feature cutting-edge panoramic and 360-degree capture technology, playing a crucial role in delivering an engaging visitor experience. This initiative will allow users to click or tap on any historical artifact to access detailed information, zoom in for a closer view, and sometimes even enjoy additional multimedia content such as description boxes.

The 360-degree virtual museum tour is designed to offer an interactive and visually captivating way for visitors to explore the State Museum from the convenience of their computer or mobile device. This technology will enable seamless navigation through various exhibits, providing an immersive experience akin to a physical visit to the museum.

The project aims to provide a dynamic and engaging virtual experience, allowing people from around the world to explore the museum’s galleries, exhibitions, and historical artifacts from the comfort of their homes.

Notably, this project will provide an accessible and educational platform for diverse audiences to connect with art, history and culture. It will also promote the museum’s online presence and global reach through a user-friendly interface that caters to a wide range of visitors.

Moreover, the virtual tour software will utilize panoramic images and videos, incorporating features such as floor plans, hotspots, and multimedia integration. High-resolution 360-degree photography and videography will ensure users can explore the museum from various angles, providing an immersive experience.

Key aspects of the user-friendly interface will include click-and-drag navigation and artifact information points, offering detailed descriptions, historical context, and multimedia content such as video or audio clips. The virtual tour will be accessible across multiple devices, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones, allowing users to virtually roam and view the museum with ease.