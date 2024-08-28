UP govt to install street lights in villages near tiger reserves to save people from wild animals

In a novel initiative to protect villagers from wild animals at night, the Uttar Pradesh government is installing street lights in sensitive villages surrounding the Dudhwa, Pilibhit, Amangarh, and Ranipur Tiger Reserves.

This effort is being supported by an MoU between the state government and Bharat Cares, which manages the installation of street lights through its CSR fund. Signify is providing the street lights.

Installation work has already begun in the highly sensitive villages near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, with marking and survey work underway in other areas. This initiative by the Yogi government is expected to significantly reduce conflicts with wild animals entering the villages at night and enhance overall security.

Street lights are being installed in the highly sensitive villages near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve to address human-wildlife conflicts, particularly with animals such as tigers and leopards.

Pilibhit DFO Manish Singh stated here on Wednesday that this initiative began on August 12, funded by Bharat Cares’ CSR contributions. “Over 200 street lights have been installed across 50 villages, and the installation of more than 750 additional lights is progressing rapidly.”

Manish Singh further explained that street lights are being set up in villages like Pandri, Bhairon, Goyal Colony, Mala Colony, Jamunia, and Mandari. To date, more than 16 lights have been installed in Mandari, and work in other areas is also progressing fast, he remarked.

LED street lights will be installed in over 60 villages near the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. Additional Chief Forest Conservator Lalit Kumar Verma stated that the company has opted to use solar lights for this project. Surveys are currently underway in villages such as Udhav Nagar, Bashi, Ashok Nagar, Semri, Dharmapur, Amba, Jhala, Golbojhi, Pachpeda, Khambhari, and Raghunagar.

The company will soon begin survey work in more than 20 additional villages, including Sakrauha, Kamarha, Elha, and Sakra, which are also highly sensitive due to human-wildlife conflicts near the Ranipur Tiger Reserve. Following the surveys, installation of the street lights will commence shortly. This initiative aims to prevent wild animals from entering the villages at night and to enhance the safety of the residents.

A survey will be conducted to determine the locations for installing street lights in 20 highly sensitive villages near the Amangarh Tiger Reserve. The installation will include villages such as Rehad, Fatehpur Dhara, Rani Nangal, Muraliwala, and Jamunwala.