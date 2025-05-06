UP govt to host first-ever ‘Dudhwa Festival’ in November

In a major push to boost tourism in Uttar Pradesh and showcase the state’s cultural heritage to a global audience, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the inaugural Dudhwa Festival—Uttar Pradesh’s first residential cultural and wildlife event.

Set to take place at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve from November 14 to 16, the three-day celebration will highlight the state’s rich biodiversity, vibrant traditions, and Tharu culture. Also, there will be performances by renowned artists.

UP Principal Secretary of Tourism, Mukesh Meshram, said here on Tuesday that in line with CM Yogi’s vision, the three-day festival will establish Uttar Pradesh as a multi-dimensional tourist destination.

Expected to draw over 2,000 visitors, the three-day event will spotlight cultural heritage, nature, Tharu tribal traditions, cuisine, handicrafts, and wellness. Tourists will also have the opportunity to enjoy camping, with more than 200 tents set up in three categories. Additionally, homestay facilities will be provided to local Tharu families, giving tourists an authentic rural experience.

Wildlife safaris

He further mentioned that wildlife safaris will also be available, with guided tours showcasing the biodiversity of Dudhwa. The festival will feature performances from renowned national artists, covering classical, folk, and global beats. It will be divided into three sections: the Main Stage, the Techno Stage, and the Photography & Lifestyle Zone. These stages will not only attract music lovers and youth but also provide a memorable experience.

Branded merchandise such as mugs, t-shirts, jackets, and helmets featuring wildlife illustrations and slogans will be launched. This initiative aims to support local handicrafts and artists by providing them with a platform and a source of income.