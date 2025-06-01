UP govt to hold yoga practice sessions at over 4,000 locations on International Yoga Day

In line with its commitment to promoting health and a strong lifestyle through yoga, the Uttar Pradesh government will organise large-scale yoga practice sessions at more than 4,000 locations across the state on International Yoga Day, June 21.

Leading up to this, a Yoga Week will be observed from June 15 to 21, during which various programmes will be conducted at the district, tehsil, block, and village panchayat levels. These include mass yoga sessions, seminars, workshops, symposiums, speech competitions, rangoli contests, essay writing, and slogan competitions to raise awareness and encourage public participation.

As part of the nationwide celebration, mass yoga demonstrations will take place at 1,00,000 locations across the country, with 4,075 in Uttar Pradesh following the Common Yoga Protocol on June 21.

Uttar PradeshPrincipal Secretary AYUSH, Ranjan Kumar, said here on Sunday that under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 5,000 trained yoga instructors have been prepared to promote yoga across the state. These trainers will lead yoga sessions in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Principals and managers of AYUSH colleges have formed various committees to ensure the successful organisation of Yoga Week. Through these committees, yoga-related programmes will also be held in medical, vocational, and other educational institutions.

On this occasion, a large-scale yoga demonstration will be held simultaneously across the entire state. To commemorate the completion of 10 years of International Yoga Day, a special “Yoga Sangam” programme will also be organised, covering every district of the country.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to promote yoga, 1,000 yoga parks will be established across India through local bodies. Three parks have been identified in districts with divisional headquarters, and two each in other districts. These parks will be developed with the help of the Urban Development Department. Local municipalities and panchayats will also support the initiative so that more people can benefit from practising yoga.

A new initiative is being started to connect yoga with environmental protection. Along with yoga practice at natural locations, tree plantation and cleanliness drives will be carried out. Under this plan, yoga sessions and plantation programmes will be held near “Amrit Sarovars” (rejuvenated water bodies). Yoga sessions and cleanliness drives will also be organised at major rivers, lakes, and parks across the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath recently said in a meeting with the AYUSH Department that yoga is not just an exercise, but a way of life that promotes physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. He added that yoga helps improve lifestyle, increases the ability to fight diseases, and brings harmony and peace to society. To make yoga accessible in every district, the Yogi government has made extensive preparations, including the deployment of trained yoga instructors.

On the final day of Yoga Week, June 21, a prize distribution and certificate ceremony will be organised. In addition, from June 1, AYUSH doctors and yoga experts will broadcast awareness programmes on TV and Doordarshan.

These programmes will focus on raising awareness about the symptoms and management of various health problems. People will also be encouraged to upload their photos of individual or group yoga practice daily on the Government of India’s MyGov portal.