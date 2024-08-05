UP Govt to establish Tribal Museum in Mirzapur

In its ongoing pursuit to bring marginalized tribal communities into the mainstream, the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive, is set to establish a Tribal Museum in Mirzapur.

The district administration has already identified the site for this new cultural landmark to be built by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Research and Training Institute.

UP Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Asian Arun said here on Monday that, “Uttar Pradesh is home to 15 tribes with a rich and ancient heritage. A museum will be established to preserve and showcase their art and culture.”

Advertisement

“This museum will include a food court featuring tribal cuisine and an outlet for tribal products, promoting local goods and supporting the community’s economic self-reliance.”

He added, “Visitors will also be able to explore traditional musical instruments and sports equipment of the tribal communities. The museum will have modern amenities to offer an engaging experience for tourists from India and abroad.”