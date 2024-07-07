UP govt to establish ‘Mitra Van’ in Nepal & border states under Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan

In a major initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the establishment of ‘Mitra Van’ under Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan-2024 along the borders of the state and the neighbouring country of Nepal.

The UP Forest Department is coordinating with the neighbouring country and states to enhance greenery through the plantation of 35 crore saplings.

Locations have been selected by 35 forest divisions for this purpose.

Additionally, apart from planting saplings on UP’s land at the borders, the Forest Department will also involve dignitaries from other states in this mega campaign.

Following the target date of July 20 , the Forest department is dedicated to ensuring the success of the Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan-2024. Under this campaign, extensive tree plantation programmes will be conducted in the border districts of UP. Robust preparations are being made in the 35 districts that border neighbouring states in this regard.

Comprehensive tree plantation programmes are being planned in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli and Sonbhadra.

The drive will also take place in Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Etawah, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, and Shamli.

The department is engaged in establishing the Yogi government’s new initiative, ‘Mitra Van.’ For this, a Vriksharopan Maha Abhiyan will be conducted not only along the bordering states but also near the friendly nation of Nepal.

The Forest Department will establish ‘Mitra Van’ along the borders of districts adjoining Nepal, including Sonauli in Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti, Bahraich, and Pilibhit. During the plantation, coordination will be established not only with representatives from Uttar Pradesh but also with the neighbouring country to involve them in this programme.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Department, Sudhir Kumar Sharma, has also directed 35 forest divisions to select the place for setting up Mitra Van and mark the plant species for plantation to be done by the dignitaries of Nepal and the border states.

He further instructed coordination with Forest Department officials from the neighbouring country/state to obtain their opinions on species selection and ensure the availability of plants, and to provide this information to the command centre at the forest headquarters.

Along with ‘Mitra Van,’ instructions have been given to establish special forests like ‘Shakti Van,’ ‘Yuva Van,’ and ‘Bal Van’ in each district under the Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan 2024.

Additional Chief Conservator of Forests P P Singh stated that under the Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan-2024, ‘Mitra Van’ will be set up around all states bordering UP, including Bihar, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The department has completed all the preparations for the task.