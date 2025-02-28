UP govt to equip state youths with advanced skills in AI and Robotics

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken historic steps to prioritise skill development and employment generation for the youth of Uttar Pradesh. To strengthen technical education, over 1.90 lakh seats have been made available across 286 State Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Notably, 47 ITIs have dedicated women’s branches, while 12 institutes are exclusively for women, helping to accelerate the state’s women empowerment initiatives, officials here disclosed on Friday.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to equip youth with modern technological skills rather than confining them to traditional jobs, the 2025-26 budget includes provisions to expand training programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotics, and other cutting-edge technologies.

To further enhance self-employment opportunities and skill development, the government has laid out a comprehensive plan. With a focus on preparing youth for global competition, a plan has been set to train 54,833 candidates under the Pradhan Mantri Shikshuta Protsahan Yojana.

Additionally, under the Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission, 15.25 lakh youth have received free employment training over the last six years, with 5.71 lakh successfully linked to jobs or self-employment.

Recognising that technical expertise is the future, the government has made significant strides in enhancing youth competency through ITI and apprenticeship programs. So far, 2,54,335 youth have gained employment opportunities in industries and the MSME sector through these initiatives.

Women’s empowerment holds a special place in the 2025-26 budget. While 12 ITIs are exclusively dedicated to women, 47 other ITIs have dedicated women’s branches offering specialised courses such as Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Civil Engineering, Information Technology, Power Electronics, Cosmetology, and more. These courses aim to prepare women for new-age employment sectors.

Further strengthening self-employment and startups, the UP government aligns with central schemes like “Make in India” and “Startup India.” ITIs and other training institutes are introducing new-age courses, ensuring industry partnerships that provide direct employment opportunities for skilled youth.

The government links startup and self-employment schemes with ITI training to further promote women’s entrepreneurship. This initiative will enable trained women to start their businesses and generate employment for others, driving inclusive economic growth.