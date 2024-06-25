UP govt to equip Bundelkhand Expressway with advanced traffic management sys

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to equip the Bundelkhand Expressway with the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to make expressways smart.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has called for applications through Requests for Qualification (RFQ) and Requests for Proposal (RFP) to carry out this project, officials here on Tuesday said.

In a determined effort to elevate Uttar Pradesh to a leading state, the Yogi government is prioritizing investment processes to transform the state into a trillion-dollar economy.

Concurrently, they are upgrading the state’s expressways with cutting-edge facilities. With this, they are improving the convenience for travelers and enhancing the safety and monitoring of logistics movements in the state.

According to the action plan prepared to make Bundelkhand Expressway ITMS enabled, a Traffic Management Command Center will be established on Bundelkhand Expressway. This will strengthen the traffic monitoring and management process.

The Traffic Management Control (TMC) unit will be equipped with a 360-terabyte recording server storage. Additionally, there will be 240-terabyte recording server storage for backup recordings.

The Traffic Management Control (TMC) unit will feature a facility monitoring system controller, graphic displays, internet and SMS servers, fiber channel hosts, and USB joystick-controlled PTZ cameras.

It will also be equipped with VMS license for operation of 890 cameras including emergency telephone helpline console, Aadhaar enabled biometric fingerprint scanner machine for staff, surge protection device, lightning protection unit, advanced driver advisory system and GPS tracker.

Motion detection surveillance cameras and vehicle speed detection systems will be installed on both sides of the Bundelkhand Expressway. This will allow for alerts to be issued for over speeding vehicles, enabling the control room to track them immediately.

Additionally, speed detection radars with a 90-meter range will be installed, and the process for their installation will be completed alongside the implementation of a digital transmission system.

Additionally, UPEIDA staff will be trained for the operation of these systems. The agency will also handle the appointment of technical staff and control room operation staff.