UP govt to develop comprehensive database of industrial authorities

As part of its ongoing pursuit to develop Uttar Pradesh as a leading industrial hub in the country, the state is now set to develop a comprehensive database of all major industrial authorities.

As the nodal agency for attracting and tracking investments, ‘Invest UP’ is set to create this extensive database to enhance transparency in the land allotment process. It will also provide real-time insights into the status of vacant and allotted plots, the establishment of industries, and the implementation progress of various projects across multiple industrial authorities, officials here said on Monday.

This initiative will encompass key industrial authorities, including: Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), and Satharia Industrial Development Authority (SIDA).

A detailed land bank analysis will be conducted across these authorities. Skilled survey agencies will be appointed to map the occupancy status of allotted plots, track the progress of industrial units, and assess vacant plots, ensuring a data-driven approach to industrial planning and development.

Officials said ‘Invest UP’ will oversee the entire database creation process to ensure seamless and transparent land allocation. The appointed survey agencies will conduct onsite and offsite monitoring of industrial land, compile detailed reports on unit operations, construction, and development activities on industrial plots, ensure industrial land is used strictly for its intended purpose and report any violations, and facilitate comparative efficiency studies across different authorities, expediting the transparent allotment of vacant industrial plots.

By implementing this robust database system, the Yogi government is reinforcing its commitment to industrial expansion, investment facilitation, and transparent governance, paving the way for a stronger and more dynamic Uttar Pradesh.