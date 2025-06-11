UP govt to accelerate establishment of 15 new MSME industrial hubs across 11 districts

The Yogi Adityanath government is steadily transforming Uttar Pradesh into an “Udyam Pradesh” (Enterprise State), with a clear focus on achieving the USD 1 trillion economy goal.

While large-scale industrial clusters for defense and semiconductor manufacturing are underway, equal emphasis is being placed on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) — the key drivers of grassroots entrepreneurship.

The establishment of 15 MSME-focused industrial zones across 11 districts is being fast-tracked, officials here on Wednesday disclosed.

The draft blueprint prepared by the MSME department outlines that a total of 764.31 acres will be developed for these industrial estates. Across these estates, 872 industrial plots will be available for investors to set up their enterprises. This will not only strengthen the MSME sector in the state but also play a vital role in achieving the one trillion-dollar economy target.

The department’s roadmap includes a state-wide campaign to create a substantial land bank. As part of this, the process of making land available for the 15 MSME estates in the 11 districts is underway.

Key land allocations include: Aligarh (Gabhana): 116 acres, Etah (Jalesar): 6.8 acres, Firozabad (Tundla):19 acres and Sirsaganj: 10 acres, Kanpur Dehat (Akbarpur-Kumbi):59 acres and Duwari: 172 acres, Lalitpur (Bighakhet):9.8 acres, Pulwara: 44 acres and Jharar: 8.6 acres and Mahoba: 37 acres.

Similarly, land has been earmarked in: Prayagraj (Sadar): 8 acres, Pratapgarh (Raniganj):39.7 acres, Mirzapur (Chunar): 35 acres, Mau (Sadar): 84 acres, and

Raebareli (Sadar): 58 acres.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is also working on a major plan to boost the MSME sector. YEIDA has reserved 500 acres of land for setting up MSME units in its upcoming development zones.

Additionally, the Greater Noida-based Flatted Factory Complex, to be developed by YEIDA in Sector 28 of Gautam Buddha Nagar at a cost of Rs 125 crore, will offer state-of-the-art, multi-storey factory spaces. The construction process is expected to begin soon, with the master plan and other technical reports currently in progress. The complex will be spread over 38,665 square metres, and completed within 24 months, providing modern, well-equipped units for MSME enterprises.

This multi-pronged strategy by the UP Government is designed to make the state a manufacturing powerhouse, especially by empowering its MSME backbone with world-class infrastructure and investor-friendly policies.