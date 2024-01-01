UP govt telecasts Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana on LED screens in 7 key areas in Ayodhya

In a dedicated effort to foster both the physical and spiritual growth of Ramnagari Ayodhya, the Yogi Adityanath government is embarking on initiatives to ensure that the city’s rich history is not only preserved but also shared with future generations.

As part of this initiative, the state government is organising a special telecast of the iconic Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan TV serial, first telecast in 1987.

This unique broadcast has been taking place at seven different locations across Ayodhya since December 25, ensuring a widespread and immersive experience for the people as the countdown to the consecration of the Ram temple on January 22 begins.

After a wait of 500 years, the nation is looking forward to the divine moment when Lord Shri Ram will take his seat in the grand temple on January 22. In preparation for this significant event, the Yogi government is actively engaged in raising awareness about the virtues of sacrifice, patience, renunciation, and bravery exemplified by Lord Ram. To instill an understanding of these values in both present and future generations, the Yogi government is continuously broadcasting the Ramayan serial through LED display screens in various major areas of the city.

Ramayana is being telecast continuously from 5 pm to 11 pm at many places including the Ramkatha Park Museum, near Kanak Bhawan, Shri Ram Ashram, Ashrafi Bhawan, Tulsi Udyan, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal and Laxman Fort by the Information and Public Relations Department of the state.

People gather at the venues in large numbers to watch the serial every night between 5 to 11 pm braving the inclement weather. Watching the serial fills the workers engaged in different development projects in Ayodhya, including the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, with renewed energy when they return home after completing their day’s work.

Meanwhile, the spiritual echoes of devotional songs and bhajans from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana resonate powerfully in the heart of Ramnagari. In the melodious voice of Ravindra Jain, several devotional songs, including ‘Ram bhakt le chala re Ram ki nishani,’ ‘Ram Kahani-Suno Re Ram Kahani,’ ‘Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari,’ ‘Ramayan Chaupai,’ and ‘Hum Katha Sunate Ram Sakal Gun Dham Ki,’ are continuously being played at various major chowks and intersections here.

Even during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand road show on December 30, these religious compositions echoed continuously through loudspeakers, enhancing the spiritual aura. Additionally, numerous bhajans dedicated to Shri Ram, such as ‘Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajaman,’ sung in the melodious voice of Lata Mangeshkar, are captivating and enchanting visitors at Lata Chowk.